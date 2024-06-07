Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood celebs for celebrating and keeping silence on slap row

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut won Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is currently in the news for a slap incident which occurred with her at Chandigarh airport. The actress was allegedly slapped by a CISF officer during a security check-in at the airport when she was leaving for New Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and in the Stories section shared a post slamming Bollywood celebs for keeping mum on the incident.

However, Kangana has now deleted the post, which read, ''Dear film industry you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage ... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where l am remember. You are not me.''

Kangana has now deleted this Instagram Story.

Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Khalistanio bas yehi aukaat hai tum logo ki...peechey se plan karna aur attack karna...but my sister's spine is made of steel....she is going to handle this on her own...but Punjab tera kya hoga #farmersprotest was khalistani adda...once again proved!! This was serious security threat...need to take this to apex!! In another story she wrote, "Suspend karne se isko farak nahi padega...moti rakam aa gayi hogi khalistaniyo se...remand pe lena padega isko..."

After the event, Kangana also posted a video on the platform explaining what actually happened at the airport. In the video, she can be heard saying, ''Hello, friends! I am getting several phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. Firstly I am safe and I am perfectly fine. The accident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during a security check. As soon as moved forward, the CISF security guard at the other cabin waited for me to pass by her and then she hit me on my face. She also abused me. When I asked her why she hit me then she said that she is a farmer protest supporter. I am safe but my concern is how are we going to handle the rise of terrorist and extremism in Punjab.''

Meanwhile, Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Congress party's candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who got 462,267 votes.