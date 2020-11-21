BoycottBingo trends after Ranveer Singh's ad allegedly mocks Sushant Singh Rajput, brand issues clarification

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRANVEERSINGH SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Ranveer Singh trolled

A lot of brands are being trolled on social media now a days and the latest one to join the list was as snack brand named Bingo. Yes, the brand which recently released its latest ad featuring Ranveer Singh had to face the wrath of a lot of netizens on Twitter.

The fans of Sushant Singh Rajput alleged that the portrayal of Ranveer Singh's monologue in the video had words like 'photon' and 'paradox' which were used in reference to the late actor. Twitteratis heavily lashed out at Ranveer and the brand for allegedly making fun of Sushant in the ad that #boycottbingo started trending on social media.

One user wrote, "What the hell do you mean by using these terms??", while another wrote, "what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul! #BoycottBingo". Meanwhile one commented saying, "Pata nahi aur kitna girenge yeh log.."

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙧 this isn't acceptable😾#BoycottBingopic.twitter.com/Y7EBeYKczK — Deepika981 (@Deepika9813) November 18, 2020

Pata nahi aur kitna girenge yeh log..#BoycottBingo — Jannatul Ferdous ❤💫💥🇧🇩 (@JannatFerdousee) November 18, 2020

what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial

never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul!#BoycottBingo — amaira (@amairas_07) November 18, 2020

Illitrate ppl dont know wht photon and Neutron matters for us🤗 @itsSSR ❤️😘💫#BoycottBingo Forever #BoycottBollywood 💥

I Still Remember Photon in a double slit 💫

n its Defination though pic.twitter.com/KUqbwfucSM — Mrs,Priya Sushant Singh Rajput❤🤗🌱☘️🌳🍀💫💫🕉️ (@PriyaSh78692980) November 18, 2020

After coming across the trolls and tweets, Bingo issued an official statement:

"A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts. The recent Bingo! advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the COVID-19 pandemic."