BoycottBingo trends after Ranveer Singh's ad allegedly mocks Sushant Singh Rajput, brand issues clarification

A lot of brands are being trolled on social media now a days and the latest one to join the list was as snack brand named Bingo. Yes, the brand which recently released its latest ad featuring Ranveer Singh had to face the wrath of a lot of netizens on Twitter.
The fans of Sushant Singh Rajput alleged that the portrayal of Ranveer Singh's monologue in the video had words like 'photon' and 'paradox' which were used in reference to the late actor. Twitteratis heavily lashed out at Ranveer and the brand for allegedly making fun of Sushant in the ad that #boycottbingo started trending on social media.
One user wrote, "What the hell do you mean by using these terms??", while another wrote, "what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul! #BoycottBingo". Meanwhile one commented saying, "Pata nahi aur kitna girenge yeh log.."
Take a look at some of the tweets here:
💫Paradoxical Photons of 𝕒𝕥𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕚 Algorithm!— Deepika981 (@Deepika9813) November 18, 2020
💫E=mc2!
💫Mitramandal mai Aliens ki feelings match karni hai..
What the hell do you mean by using these terms??
𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 fun of our @itsSSR 😑
𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙧 this isn't acceptable😾#BoycottBingopic.twitter.com/Y7EBeYKczK
Pata nahi aur kitna girenge yeh log..#BoycottBingo— Jannatul Ferdous ❤💫💥🇧🇩 (@JannatFerdousee) November 18, 2020
what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial— amaira (@amairas_07) November 18, 2020
never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul!#BoycottBingo
#BoycottBingo— Abhishek ||JusticeForSushant (@its_AkRaj) November 18, 2020
♦️Paradoxical Photons
♦️E=mc2
♦️Aliens ki feelings
What do you mean by this??
This #RanveerSingh who was always jealous with Sushant
You are targeting a man who is no more defend himself
SSRians,Let's show them! pic.twitter.com/tNDToHD0qD
Illitrate ppl dont know wht photon and Neutron matters for us🤗 @itsSSR ❤️😘💫#BoycottBingo Forever #BoycottBollywood 💥— Mrs,Priya Sushant Singh Rajput❤🤗🌱☘️🌳🍀💫💫🕉️ (@PriyaSh78692980) November 18, 2020
I Still Remember Photon in a double slit 💫
n its Defination though pic.twitter.com/KUqbwfucSM
@RanveerOfficial I just want to know who dubbed your portion in the ad?— Srinwanti (@srinwanti_munai) November 18, 2020
I'm sure you don't know meaning of a single word here!
If any chance you know, brief me what is Algorithm! Or what is Photon!
Level matters, mocking doesn't!#BoycottBingo #NoSushantNoBollywood pic.twitter.com/gA32iyAY51
#BoycottBingo : @BingoSnacks Takedown that New Bingo Ad with Mr Cartoon - Ranvir Ching !— Ҡıʀaռ 🦋 (SSRF) ||1D-MUTUALS CHECK PINNED TWEET 💫 (@zayniesgal) November 18, 2020
It Indirectly Points to Our Sushant Singh Rajput. If you'll not take it down & will not remove Mr Ranvir Cartoon Ching ,You'll have to face Further Consequences from the public by boycotting pic.twitter.com/bwR5gAmE1l
Using words like Paradoxical photons, E=mc², Aliens ki feelings won't make you look intelligent.— ₐₐₛₜₕₐ♡ || ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪᴄᴇ4ꜱꜱʀ🦋🌈 || (@Aaaaaaastha) November 19, 2020
You are a joker and you will always be a joker.🤡#RepublicRoar4SSR #BoycottBingo #NoSushantNoBollywood pic.twitter.com/TV27J2OwgG
#BoycottBingo Your add indirectly Pointed out to Our Sushant @itsSSR He is not here to defend, but don’t underestimate SSRians. Shameless people, how dare you insult him? See the dislikes & enjoy! @BingoSnacks @SimplyShwetzz @iuris_aisha @smitaparikh2 @TessJames @AnanyaM40435193 pic.twitter.com/21YUDi6nwF— Anshu Singh (@AnshuSi97917438) November 19, 2020
After coming across the trolls and tweets, Bingo issued an official statement:
"A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts. The recent Bingo! advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the COVID-19 pandemic."