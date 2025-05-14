FWICE appeals to producers to ban Turkey as shooting base due to its support to Pakistan FWICE has urged all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests. The apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, made this request on Thursday amid ‘boycott Turkey’ calls from netizens in India.

The 'boycott Turkey' calls in India emerged over Ankara's support for Pakistan amid New Delhi and Islamabad locked in a military conflict. The Indian public is upset over Turkey providing weapon systems, including drones, to Pakistan.

Over the years, several Indian films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Guru, Code Name: Tiranga, Race 2 and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani have been shot in Turkey. Moreover, several Turkish shows and actors enjoy a huge fan following in India. However, with Turkey openly siding with Pakistan even after the Pahalgam terror attack, it would definitely not be the same now. FWICE urging producers to skip Turkey for film productions is also a blow to the country.

Notably, Turkey, which hopes to have a key role in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has a reputation for supporting Pakistan when it comes to issues affecting India. This is merely a symbolic move that Ankara believes will help strengthen its standing with Islamic countries.

Additionally, several online travel agencies have said that they will no longer be offering new travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their 'support' of Pakistan. Customers have been urged to refrain from 'non-essential' travel to these locations, and Indians are being urged to proceed with 'utmost caution' when making travel plans to sensitive areas.

