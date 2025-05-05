Box Office Report: How much did Raid 2, The Bhootnii and Kesari: Chapter 2 collect on Sunday? 'Raid 2' did a good collection at the box office on Sunday. Apart from this, 'The Bhootnii', 'Thunderbolts' and 'Kesari 2' also gained momentum on the weekend.

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 earned a lot on the first Sunday of its release. The film gained 24 per cent growth compared to Saturday. At the same time, Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii also benefited from the holiday, and the film touched the crore figure for the first time after its release. The earnings of the Hollywood film Thunderbolts also saw an increase, along with Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2. Do you know how much these films collected on Sunday?

Raid 2

Raid 2 performed brilliantly on Sunday. The film earned a lot at the box office and collected Rs 22.33 crore. With this, the film has also crossed the 50 crore mark. This film starring Ajay Devgn started with Rs 19.25 crore on the opening day itself. However, its pace slowed down in the middle of the few days, but on the holiday, the audience turned to the theatres. Talking about the total earnings of the film, it has so far collected Rs 71.58 crore.

The Bhootnii

Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii also got the benefit of the holiday. For the first time after its release, it has touched the crore mark on Sunday. The film collected Rs 1.2 crore on Sunday. Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii was released in theatres along with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, but the film proved to be weak on the first day itself. However, some improvement was seen in its business over the weekend. The film has so far earned Rs 3.33 crore at the box office.

Thunderbolts

MCU's Thunderbolts also performed well over the weekend. It has collected Rs 2.74 crore on Sunday. The film, which started with Rs 3.85 crore, has so far earned a total of Rs 11.08 crore from the Indian box office.

Kesari: Chapter 2

It has been 17 days since the release of Akshay Kumar's film Kesari: Chapter 2. The film is still doing a decent collection at the box office. On Sunday, it collected Rs 2.36 crore from the box office. The film, made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, is also in danger of being a flop, as the film has earned only Rs 80.21 crore in India so far.

