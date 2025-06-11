Box office report: How much did Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life collect on Tuesday? Read to know how much Akshay Kumar's comedy thriller 'Housefull 5' and Kamal Haasan's starrer Thug Life collected on their first Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's starrer Housefull 5 has witnessed a drop in its box office collection on Tuesday, as compared to its Monday collection. The comedy thriller film, which earned Rs 13 crore, saw a 60% decrease in its numbers on its first Tuesday. However, on the other hand, Kamal Haasan's starrer Thug Life also sees a 64.62% drop in its box office numbers on the first Tuesday. Read further to know the box office collections here.

Housefull 5

The fifth instalment in the hit comedy franchise 'Housefull', titled 'Housefull 5', is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and passed the Monday test on June 10, 2025. Regarding its Tuesday collection, the comedy thriller film saw a 60% decrease in earnings compared to its first Monday, collecting Rs 10.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film had an overall 20.66% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 30.14% was seen in the night shows, followed by 22.65% in the evening, 20.50% in the afternoon and 9.34% in the morning shows.

At present, the total box office collection of Housefull 5 stands at Rs 111.25 crore. The Bollywood film has received a mixed response from the audience. However, critics have given 3.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The film has a massive star cast which includes the famous trio of the 'Housefull' franchise, i.e., Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Soundarya Sharma and others.

Thug Life

Kamal Haasan's starrer 'Thug Life', which was released on June 5, 2025, failed to perform well at the box office. The Tamil-language film saw a good start on its opening day. It managed to earn Rs 15.5 crore on its first day. The box office collection of 'Thug Life' hasn't picked up since then. While it has been in theatres for nearly a week, the film hasn't reached the Rs 50 crore mark yet.

Talking about its Tuesday box office collection, Mani Ratnam's directorial collected Rs 1.75% on June 10 (Tuesday). At present, the film has managed to collect Rs 40.95 crore in total, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Bagavathi Perumal in the lead roles.

