When Rashmika Mandanna shot in garbage dump for 6 hours with Dhanush, 'Kuberaa' actor shares anecdote

The song launch event of Dhanush starrer film 'Kuberaa' took place today in Mumbai. During this, the starcast of the film was seen together for the first time. Veteran actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dalip Tahil attended the event with Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Directed and co-written by Shekhar Kammula, 'Kuberaa' is a social thriller.

Rashmika explained why she said yes to the film

Rashmika Mandanna shared her experience of working with director Shekhar Kammula and co-star Dhanush and said that she wanted to work with Shekhar and Dhanush. This was the reason why she said yes to this film. Talking about her character, Rashmika said, 'Sometimes you have to become Geetanjali (character from the film Animal), sometimes Shivalli (character from the film Pushpa) and sometimes this character. I have definitely never done such a role before. I completely surrendered to the director and that is the beauty. Every director has their own style, which is why I get to play such interesting and different characters. I will always be grateful for this.'

Shared the experience of shooting for 6 hours in the dumpyard

Talking about the most challenging moment of the film, Rashmika said, 'The most memorable experience for me as an actor was shooting for 6 hours in the dumpyard (garbage dump). It connects us back to our roots and was also an eye-opener. Shekhar Sir likes to shoot at real locations. He takes shots while running with the camera. We could not even see the monitor, but his masterpiece will be worth watching.'

This song shows a new perspective on heartbreak: Rashmika

Rashmika also spoke openly about the new song of the film. She said, 'Usually in heartbreak songs we see the pain of a boy, but this song is from the perspective of a girl. It is definitely sad, but it has been presented in a fun way.'

Rashmika said special words for her co-stars Nagarjuna and Dhanush. On working with Nagarjuna for the second time, she said, 'I love working with Nag sir. This is my second project with him. He performs so well without any effort that I am surprised. He saw the film and praised my character - it was a very special moment for me.' Talking about Dhanush, Rashmika said that whatever Dhanush sir does, he does it very easily. He is actually 'Kuberaa'. We have to work very hard even to become 10% like him.'

