Box Office Report: How much Chhaava, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Captain America: Brave New World earned on Sunday? 'Chhaava' performed well in theatres on Sunday. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor's film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' saw a dip. Take a look at their collections here.

The initial days of February were cold for almost all the films at the box office, but Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava raised a ray of hope by performing well in theatres. However, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar's film Mere Husband Ki Biwi have been sluggish at the box office from the very first day. There was an expectation of improvement in the earnings of the films on the weekend, let's know how much all the films earned at the box office on the last day i.e. Sunday.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which was released in theatres on February 21, had its third day in theatres on Sunday. It was also the first weekend of the film. However, the film could not take advantage of the holiday and earned a decline. On Sunday, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' earned Rs 1.11 crore, while on Saturday the film collected Rs 1.7 crore. With this, the total earnings of the film have now become Rs 4.31 crore.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava', based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was released in theatres on February 14 and has been a hit among the audience since the first day. The film is in its second week and during this time too it is earning at a fast pace. According to weekdays, there was a good jump in the earnings of the film this weekend. On its 10th day i.e. Sunday, 'Chhaava' earned Rs 40 crore. However, according to Saturday's figures, there was a slight decline in it. On Saturday, the film had collected Rs 44 crore. At the same time, now the total earnings of 'Chhaava' have become Rs 326.75 crore.

Captain America: Brave New World

'Captain America: Brave New World' did not have a great start among Indian audiences. On the first day, it could not cast a special spell on the audience. The film received a good response from critics, but the audience did not like this film. On the first day, the film earned Rs 4.3 crore. With the passing days, its earnings declined. On the 10th day i.e. Sunday, the film earned Rs 35 lakh at the box office. At the same time, now the total collection of the film has become Rs 6.84 crore.

Thandel

To compete with Bollywood films at the box office, South superstar Naga Chaitanya's film 'Thandel' was also released in theatres on February 7. However, the performance of this film was better than some Bollywood films. Sai Pallavi is also in the lead role in the film. On the first day, the film had a great start with Rs 11.5 crore. On its 17th day i.e. Sunday, the film earned Rs 1.16 crore. Now its total collection has reached Rs 63.48 crores.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend spotted watching India-Pakistan match, has worked in a superhit film