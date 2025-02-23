Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend spotted watching India-Pakistan match, has worked in a superhit film There is a buzz about the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Many Bollywood stars have also arrived to watch this cricket match. Also, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmine Walia has been seen in the dugout.

The biggest rivalry in the world of cricket has been between India and Pakistan. Both the teams have proved this on-field rivalry in the history of cricket. Today, on Sunday, the Champions Trophy match between both countries is going on in the UAE. Indian team's star player Hardik Pandya took two wickets in the first innings. Also, his rumoured girlfriend Jasmine Walia was spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. A photo of Jasmine sitting in the stadium is going viral. In which Jasmine is seen cheering her team sitting in the dugout.

Who is Jasmine Walia?

Actress and singer Jasmine Walia has been in the headlines continuously for the past few days. Jasmine's name is being linked with Hardik Pandya. Also, it is being claimed that after separating from his wife and actor Natasa Stankovic, the Indian all-rounder is dating Jasmine. However, it has not been officially confirmed. For the unversed, Jasmine Walia is an actress and has also worked in Bollywood's superhit film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. According to IMDb, Jasmine also worked in the 2001 film 'Harry Potter'. In this film, Jasmine was cast in the magical school Hogwarts. After this, Jasmine has also worked in a series called Casualty. Jasmine has been seen continuously in music videos for the last few years. Along with the actress, Jasmine is also a singer and music composer. Jasmine has also composed many songs so far. Jasmine has also worked in the OTT series Doctors.

Hardik Pandya divorced Natasa in 2024

Hardik Pandya has been married once before. He met Natasa Stankovic at a nightclub a few years ago. From here, the friendship between the two deepened and turned into love. After dating for some time, Hardik and Natasha got married on May 31, 2020. There was a lot of love between the two and both stayed together for a few years after marriage. After this, this year Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa also gave birth to a son. However, after a few years of marriage, there was tension in their life and they decided to end the relationship. Last year, Hardik and Natasha shared the news of their divorce with the people.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa admitted to hospital after serious injuries, singer says his spirit remains unbroken