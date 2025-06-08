Box Office Report: Did Eid-al Adha benefit Housefull 5, Thug Life and Bhool Chuk Maaf's collections? On the occasion of Eid, films like 'Housefull 5', 'Thug Life', 'Bhool Chook Maaf' and 'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' have benefited. Let's find out how much these films collected at the box office on Saturday.

New Delhi:

'Housefull 5' starring Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan was released in theatres on June 6. The film earned well on the opening day. The film's collection was outstanding on the second day as well. Along with this, 'Thug Life', 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' and 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' are also running in theatres these days. Let's find out how much these films earned on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2025.

Housefull 5

Eid fell on the second day of the release of 'Housefull 5'. The film got the benefit of Eid and Saturday. The film earned Rs 24 crores on the opening day. On its second day, i.e. Saturday, the film earned Rs 30 crores. The film has earned a total of Rs 54 crore in two days. According to a figure, the budget of 'Housefull 5' is 240 crores. In this regard, the film has made a good start in terms of earnings.

Thug Life

South superstar Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film 'Thug Life' was released in theatres on June 5. This film did not have a very good start. The film, made at a cost of about 180 crores, earned Rs 15 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film's earnings fell drastically. On Friday, the film earned Rs 7.15 crore. On the third day, i.e. Saturday, the film earned only Rs 7.50 crore. In this way, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 30.15 crore.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is also running well in theatres these days. Recently, the film's earnings had fallen drastically, but the weekend has brought a revival in its earnings. The film, which earned seven crores on the opening day, has earned one crore on the 16th day. Thus, the film has earned Rs 68.07 crores so far.

Mission Impossible 8

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is also running in theatres these days. The English version of this film has earned Rs 1.94 crores on the 22nd day. The film, which earned Rs 16.5 crores on the opening day, has earned Rs 97.22 crores in India so far. This film is the eighth instalment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

