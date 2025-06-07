Hum Saath Saath Hain actor, who was forced to hide identity by first husband, found love again after 7 years Read to know about the actress who was forced to hide her identity by her first husband. In her acting career so far, she has featured in several hit films and worked with notable celebrities.

Celebrities often make headlines not just for their upcoming projects, but also for their personal lives, especially their love stories and marriages. From flash romances with co-stars to finding love outside the industry, their love lives are constantly under public scrutiny. But not every marriage ends happily; some face heartbreak before finding a second chance at love. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who faced difficulties in her first marriage but later found love again and got married to an Indian actor and filmmaker. Read further to know who the actress is.

Who is this actress?

The actress is none other than Neelam Kothari, who made her acting debut with the 1984 film 'Jawaani' alongside Karan Shah and Moushumi Chatterjee in the lead roles. After which, she was cast opposite Govinda and worked with him in 14 films, including 'Ilzaam', 'Sindoor', 'Do Qaidi', 'Billoo Baadshah', and others. The 55-year-old actress is best known for her work in films like 'Hum Saath Saath Hai', 'Badnam', 'Hatya', and 'Pratigyabadh'.

Was forced to hide her identity as an actress

In 2000, Neelam Kothari tied the knot with UK businessman Rishi Sethia but got divorced soon after. Recalling the details of her marriage, Neelam said, "I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and don't drink. I was fine with everything, but changing my identity, that is something I was not okay with. I reached a point where I questioned myself, 'How am I allowing this?"

To make her marriage work, Kothari was asked to hide her identity as an actress. While revealing the pressures and challenges faced by her, Neelam added, "I used to be in a supermarket or out for lunch, and someone would come up to me and ask, 'Are you Neelam the actress?' I had to say no."

Married an Indian actor and filmmaker in 2011

Neelam Kothari married Samir Soni, an Indian actor and filmmaker, in 2011 and in the year 2013, the duo adopted a daughter and named her Ahana. The couple has now been married for 14 years. They often post pictures of themselves on social media. Samir Soni has featured in films including 'Vivah', 'China Gate', 'Student of the Year 2' and 'PI Meena'.

For the unversed, she is also known as a jewellery designer. She is the creative head and owner of 'Neelam Jewels', which is best known for its high-quality pieces, including fine handmade jewellery with diamonds, Colombian emeralds, and Burmese rubies.

Talking about her work front, Neelam was last seen in Netflix's show 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh.

