Box Office Report: Arjun Kapoor's Mere Husband Ki Biwi locks horn with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava dominated the box office on Saturday. The film took a long leap and earned a lot. Arjun Kapoor's film Mere Husband Ki Biwi disappointed on the second day as well. Let's know the box office collection of these films.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' took a long leap at the box office on the weekend. The film did double the business compared to the previous day. Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' disappointed on the second day as well. Its earnings remained around the first day and the film gained a slight lead. South Indian film 'Thandel' gained a lead at the box office on the 16th day of its release. Let's know how much these films collected on Saturday.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' registers a huge jump on Saturday. The film is getting a lot of love from the audience. People are reaching the theatres in large numbers to watch films based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On Saturday, 'Chhaava' has collected Rs 45 crore at the box office. Vicky's film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the third day of its release and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on the seventh day, Thursday. So far, it has collected Rs 288.32 crore.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun Kapoor's film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' could not do anything special on the second day as well. After disappointing on the opening day, there has been no improvement in its earnings even on the weekend. With a slight increase, the film has collected Rs 1.65 crore. The film has opened its account with Rs 1.5 crore. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has collected Rs 3.15 crore so far. According to media reports, the budget of the film is Rs 60 crore.

Collection of Arjun Kapoor's last five films:

Film Collection (in crores)

Singham Again- 247.85

The Lady Killer- .01

Kutte- 4.65

Ek Villain Returns- 41.69

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar- 0.35

Thandel

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film 'Thandel' has also gained a slight increase on the third weekend of its release. The film has collected Rs 85 lakh on Saturday. The film's earnings saw a decline on Friday. On this day, 'Thandel' collected only Rs 60 lakh. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has done a business of Rs 62.15 crore.

