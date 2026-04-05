Box Office Report [April 4, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2 witnesses rise on Saturday | See total collection so far

New Delhi:

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film. In terms of box office collections, it has surpassed other films released this year, including several major hits. Dhurandhar 2 has shattered numerous box office records. Read on to discover how much the film collected over the weekend, specifically on Saturday.

Dhurandhar 2's day 17 collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 25.65 crore on its 17th day; this figure represents the film's preliminary collection for the day. On its 16th day, the film had earned ₹21.55 crore. Meanwhile, the film's total cumulative collection has now reached Rs 985.52 crore. The film is poised to benefit from the weekend surge, and a significant increase in its earnings is expected.

Still trailing behind Pushpa 2 in worldwide collections

To date, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a worldwide collection of Rs 1,525.47 crore. It has already surpassed the worldwide earnings of several other Indian films released this year. Now, its sights are set on matching the worldwide collection of the South Indian film Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun's film had earned a worldwide total of Rs 1,742.10 crore. Dhurandhar 2 still has some distance to cover before reaching that milestone.

Broke the record set by its own prequel

A few days ago, Dhurandhar 2 also broke the earnings record previously held by its predecessor, Dhurandhar. The first film had earned a total of Rs 840.20 crore in India, while its worldwide collection stood at Rs 1,307.35 crore. Viewed in this light, Dhurandhar 2 has outperformed its own predecessor in terms of earnings.

How does Project Hail Mary fare in comparison to Dhurandhar 2?

Currently, Indian audiences are also watching the Hollywood film Project Hail Mary. On Saturday, this film earned Rs 2.90 crore at the Indian box office. This comes after it had earned Rs 3.55 crore on its ninth day. The film's total collection to date now stands at Rs 31.15 crore. While Project Hail Mary has not been able to match the massive box office collections of Dhurandhar 2 in the domestic market, it is performing quite well in its own right.

Also Read: Box Office Report [April 3, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2 refuses to bow down to Project Hail Mary | See collections