Box Office Report: A look at Raid 2, The Bhootnii, Kesari: Chapter 2 and Thunderbolts's Saturday collection These days, Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2', Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' and Hollywood film 'Thunderbolts', along with Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari: Chapter 2', are maintaining their pace at the box office. Know how much these films earned on Saturday.

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' is continuously minting money at the box office. People are liking Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik's style in the recently released film. 'Raid 2' is being challenged by 'The Bhootnii', 'Thunderbolts' and 'Kesari: Chapter 2'. On its first Saturday, 'Raid 2' saw a massive 40 per cent increase in its earnings. While 'The Bhootnii' and 'Thunderbolts' only saw a marginal increase in their earnings. However, Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari: Chapter 2' is still running at the box office. Know the earnings of these films on Saturday.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raid 2' is continuously performing well at the box office. After earning 19.25 crores on the first day, there was a big drop in the film's earnings on the second day, on Friday and the earnings figure stopped at 12 crores. But on its first Saturday itself, the film again gained momentum and 'Raid 2's earnings increased by a huge 40%. On its first Saturday, the film earned a total of Rs 18 crore. With this, the earnings of Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's film crossed 49 crores in the first three days and reached 49.25 crores. In such a situation, 'Raid 2' is expected to reach 60-70 crores in this additional weekend, which will be a good figure.

The Bhootnii

Released along with 'Raid 2', Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari and Mouni Roy's horror-comedy film 'The Bhootnii' saw an increase in its Saturday collection compared to the first two days. 'The Bhootnii', which earned 65 lakhs and 62 lakhs in the first two days, earned 69 lakhs on its third day, with a slight increase on its first Saturday. Due to which the film's figure has reached 1.96 crores in three days.

Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios' Hollywood film 'Thunderbolts' had a great start in India on the first day. However, on the second day, there was a huge drop of 55.84% in the film's earnings and Thunderbolts, which started with a collection of 3.85 crores, stopped at 1.7 crores on the second day on Friday. Now, on its third day, its first Saturday, the film's earnings have again increased. On the first Saturday, the film earned 2.52 crores, with which the total collection of the film in three days has reached 8.07 crores.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Even after two weeks, Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari: Chapter 2' is still at the box office amidst these new films. Akshay Kumar starrer has completed 16 days at the box office. On its third Saturday, the film earned 1.90 crores on the 16th day. With this, the total earnings of the film have now reached 77.90 crores.

