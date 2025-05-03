Panchayat S4 Teaser Out: Pradhanji and Banrakas to contest in Phulera elections | WATCH Prime Video dropped the teaser of the comedy-drama series Panchayat season 4 on Saturday. The upcoming season is about an epic battle between Pradhanji and Bhushan. Watch the teaser here.

New Delhi:

The wait for the new season of the most-loved television series is coming to an end. The makers of the comedy-drama series, Panchayat, dropped the teaser of the fourth instalment on Saturday, May 3, 2025, on Instagram. The satire comedy-drama series is directed by Chandan Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The new season of Panchayat will witness a battle between Pradhanji and Banrakas, aka Bhushan, during the Phulera elections.

Panchayat season 4 teaser is out now

On Saturday, Prime Video took to its Instagram handle and shared the teaser of the Panchayat season 4 and wrote, 'Phulera mein elections ki garma garmi shuru hone wali hai PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, July 2.' The teaser hints at new challenges, political tension in the upcoming season. It opens with a voiceover and a visual representation of Earth from space, where it is heard, India, the world's largest democracy, and a small part of this democracy is our tiny village, Phulera. There will be an epic election battle between Pradhanji and Bhushan.

Social media reactions

Fans flooded social media soon after the teaser’s release, expressing their excitement regarding the upcoming season. One user wrote, 'Mazaa aayegaa!', another user commented, 'Kuch bawal hone wala hai bhaiyaaa', to which Prime Video replied, 'mazaa aayega (in bhushan's voice).'

Panchayat season 4 cast and release date

The teaser of Prime Video's show features its beloved cast: Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek, Raghubir Yadav as Brijbhushan Dubey aka Pradhanji, Chandan Roy as Vikas, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan Sharma and Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi Sharma in the lead roles.

Along with the teaser, Prime Video also announced the release date of the TVF Creation's Panchayat season 4. The most-loved drama series will premiere on July 2, 2025.

