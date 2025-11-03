Box Office [November 2, 2025]: Baahubali: The Epic shines, Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale sets new record

New Delhi:

Ikk Kudi witnesses modest opening

The box office, again, is flooded with new and previously-released films. This weekend, it saw a mix of regional hits, small-scale dramas, and mega blockbusters. While some films are steadily picking up pace, others are rewriting box office history. Here’s a look at how the major releases of the week - Ikk Kudi, Baahubali: The Epic, Roi Roi Binale, Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 - are faring across India.

After its first three days in theatres, Shehnaaz Gill's Ikk Kudi has slowed down at the box office. The film minted Rs 0.12 crore at the domestic box office. However, the numbers are expected to bump up this week.

Baahubali: The Epic roars at the box office

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films were SS Rajamouli's biggest hitmakers. The filmmaker has now released Baahubali: The Epic, a blend of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The film stormed into theatres with a powerful debut on October 31. In its first three days, the magnum opus has earned Rs 24.35 crore net in India. The film’s opulence and nostalgia seem to be primary force driving huge crowds to theatres.

Roi Roi Binale touches Rs 7 crore

Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, is setting new records in the Assamese film industry. The film has earned an impressive Rs 7 crore so far - a strong number for a regional release, especially, as Assamese film. The film stands as a fitting tribute to Garg’s everlasting legacy.

Thamma crosses Rs 120 crore mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma shows no signs of slowing down. After 12 days in theatres, the film had earned Rs 111.4 crore net, and on Day 13, it added another Rs 4.25 crore. The film's total tally now stands at a solid Rs 120.05 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat remains steady

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, added Rs 3.75 crore more to its kitty, bringing its total collection to Rs 64.40 crore net in India. The film continues to perform decently in urban centres.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 continues its dominance in theatres

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1's box office performance remains unaffected by its OTT release. On Day 30, the film minted Rs 2.54 crore net, taking its domestic total to Rs 606.09 crore net. Globally, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 834.25 crore in India. The numbers are still counting.

