Box office report, November 1, 2025: Baahubali: The Epic, Thamma benefit from weekend Baahubali The Epic performed well at the box office on its second day. Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat benefited from the weekend. Let's find out the collections of all the films.

New Delhi:

Saturday was a mixed day in terms of film collections. Some films benefited from the weekend, while others earned less. Currently films like Baahubali: The Epic, The Taj Story, Mass Jathara, Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 are running in theatres.

Let's have a look at all these films Saturday, i.e. November 1, 2025's collection.

Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic was released in theaters on October 31. The film's earnings declined on the second day. On Saturday, the film grossed Rs 7.10 crore at the box office. The film has collected a total of Rs 18.36 crore so far.

The Taj Story

Paresh Rawal's film The Taj Story collected Rs 2 crore at the box office on its second day, bringing the film's total collection to Rs 2.93 crore. The film stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namita Das, and Sneha Wagh.

Mass Jathara

Ravi Teja's new film Mass Jathara opened its box office collection with Rs 3.75 crore. The film earned Rs 2.9 crore at special screenings on Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 6.65 crore.

Thamma

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film Thamma saw an increase in its earnings on Saturday. On its 12th day, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore. The film's total collection has reached Rs 115.90 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film saw an increase in its weekend earnings. It collected Rs 3.15 crore on Saturday, bringing its total collection to Rs 60.65 crore.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 has seen another increase in its earnings. On its 31st day, the film earned Rs 3.50 crore at the box office. Its total collection now stands at Rs 607.05 crore.

Also Read: Friday box office, October 31, 2025: Baahubali: The Epic storms ahead as Roi Roi Binale and Thamma hold steady