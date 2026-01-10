Box Office [January 9, 2026]: The Raja Saab beats Dhurandhar, Prabhas scripts history with a new record The Raja Saab has script history on its opening day itself. Prabhas has become the only Indian actor with six Rs 100 crore worldwide openings.

Rebel Star Prabhas has once again proven his unmatched strength at the box office as his latest film, The Raja Saab, has finally broken the Rs 100 crore barrier on the first day itself. Prabhas has now become the first and only actor from India to possess not one, not two, but six films that opened above the Rs 100 crore mark globally in the entire history of Indian cinema.

Yet, the response to the film has received divided reactions in terms of reviews and is heavily depending on the popular star’s presence.

Prabhas' track record

This horror-comedy, directed by the debutante Maruthi, grossed about Rs 100.90 crores on Day 1. Though the Telugu states dominated the opening day collections, the international venues also performed admirably. This day one opening puts The Raja Saab in the league of other massive films from the likes of Prabhas: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Saaho and Adipurush.

Ironically, contrary to Baahubali or Kalki 2898 AD, the starting on 'Day One' struggle for The Raja Saab faces stiff competition from the critics and public alike.

The Raja Saab failed to impress critics

The initial reaction to the movie through word-of-mouth communication has been mixed to negative. There have been reports from various centers about a poor reaction to the implementation of the movie. It has been observed that the dialogue writing of this movie contains a very slow pace throughout, specifically during the beginning half of the movie, such that it becomes very tedious to witness.

In addition to this, one of the most regular complaints from spectators has been that 'there’s no logic' to horror gadgets and movements of stories. Although Prabhas's presence on screen and his comic talent are being liked by fans, there have been indications that movie writing doesn’t meet up with the level of movie implementation.

The Raja Saab beats Dhurandhar

As per Sacnilk Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar earned Rs 29 crore on its opening day. On the other hand, The Raja Saab earned Rs 64 crore crore in India. With this, it seems like the reign of Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller is coming to an end.

