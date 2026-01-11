Box Office [January 10, 2026]: Dhurandhar eyes Rs 800 cr; The Raja Saab and Parasakthi compete on Saturday The Indian box office saw mixed results on Saturday, as Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Parasakthi performed well, while Dhurandhar witnessed a decline in its collections in its sixth week, nearing the Rs 800 crore mark.

The Indian box office on Saturday saw mixed results as new releases like Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi hit the screens in the second week of January. Meanwhile, the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, which has been dominating the box office, witnessed a drop in earnings in its sixth week. Despite the decline, Dhurandhar earned Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday, January 10, 2026, inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark.

Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab, which opened strong on its first day, managed to collect Rs 27.85 crore on its second day. Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi also performed well, earning Rs 12.35 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. Here's a detailed look at the box office report for Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The Raja Saab box office collection Day 2

One of the most anticipated films of Prabhas, The Raja Saab, had a strong start at the box office. The Telugu movie grossed about Rs 100.90 crore on Day 1. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie, which was released on January 9, 2026, collected Rs 9.15 crore from paid promotions on Thursday. It earned Rs 53.75 crore on its first official day, followed by Rs 27.85 crore on Day 2. With this, the film’s total India collection stands at Rs 90.75 crore.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar witnessed a decrease in collections in its sixth week. The movie has completed thirty-seven days in theatres. On its sixth Saturday, Aditya Dhar’s film earned Rs 5.75 crore, bringing its total India collections to Rs 799.50 crore. It had an overall 30.55% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Parasakthi box office collection Day 1

The period drama Parasakthi was released on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The film performed well at the box office on its first day, earning Rs 12.35 crore. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, and others in key roles. It recorded an overall 62.79% Tamil occupancy on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

