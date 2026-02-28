Box Office [February 27, 2026]: A look at The Kerala Story 2 day 1 collection along with O'Romeo and Assi

New Delhi:

On Friday, Hollywood film Scream 7 was released in theaters alongside a Bollywood film. While the Bollywood film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond performed well at the box office, Scream 7 had a much lower collection. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu's Assi and Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo are also running in theatres.

Let's find out how much The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, Assi, O'Romeo and Scream 7 earned on Friday, i.e. February 28, 2026.

The Kerala Story 2

After much controversy, The Kerala Story 2 was released in theaters on Friday. The film's box office collection on the first day was mixed. The film opened with Rs 3.50 crore on opening day. The first part, The Kerala Story, was released in 2023 and collected Rs 8.03 crore on its first day. The Kerala Story 2 failed to break the first part's record. The sequel is directed by Kamakhya Narayan.

Scream 7

The American film Scream 7 hit theaters on Friday. The film received limited audiences on its first day. It opened at the box office with Rs 40 lakh (approximately $1.4 million). The film is the seventh installment in the Scream franchise. Directed by Kevin Williamson, it stars Neve Campbell, Isabelle May, Jasmine Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding.

Assi

Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, hit theaters on February 20. The film collected Rs 46 lakh on Friday. The film has grossed Rs 7.41 crore at the box office so far. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film tackles a serious social issue.

O'Romeo

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, collected Rs 1.15 crore on Friday. The film has grossed Rs 62.7 crore at the box office in 16 days. The film is based on the life of gangster Hussain Ustra and is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary are also a part of this gangster-drama.

Also Read: Box Office [February 26, 2026]: O Romeo, Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein's Thursday collection