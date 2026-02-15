Box Office [February 15, 2026]: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo or Tu Yaa Main, which film outperformed on Day 3?

New Delhi:

There is a certain clarity that comes in after a film's opening weekend. Numbers begin to settle, patterns start showing, and you get a sense of where a film might be headed. For O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main, the first three days have been crucial - however, the clear gap between both films was clearly visible. The films were joined by Mardaani 3 and Border 2, which have continued to mint money at the box office.

O Romeo advanced box office collection Day 3

O Romeo opened on a steady note, collecting Rs 8.5 crore on its first Friday. The film saw a strong jump on Saturday, bringing in Rs 12.65 crore, which marked a 48.82 percent increase. As Sunday progressed, the film earned Rs 5.23 crore. As per early estimates, O Romeo took an opening weekend at a total of Rs 26.38 crore. Please note that the box office numbers are expected to change. The confirmed figures will be updated by 11 am on February 16.

How much did Tu Yaa Main earn on Day 3?

Tu Yaa Main had a modest start, earning Rs 0.6 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 1.45 crore. The film collected Rs 0.4 crore on Sunday, as per early estimates. The three-day total stands at Rs 2.45 crore. The confirmed figures will be updated by 11 am on February 16.

Mardaani 3 box office Day 17

Looking at the extended run, Ranui Mukerji's Mardaani 3 showed how collections shift beyond the opening weekend. By the end of its first week, the film had collected Rs 26.3 crore and closed the second week closed at Rs 14.6 crore, taking the overall total to Rs 43.8 crore by Day 17. The confirmed figures will be updated by 11 am on February 16.

Border 2 box office collection

Border 2's third week collection stands at Rs 23.35 crore. In the fourth week, Day 22 brought in Rs 0.8 crore, followed by a rise on Saturday with Rs 1.9 crore. Sunday saw Rs 0.94 crore added to the total, as a part of advanced collections. The film's total tally stands at Rs 321.39 crore. The confirmed number will be updated by 11 am on February 16.

