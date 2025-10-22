Box Office [October 21, 2025]: Thamma earns Rs 24 cr, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collects Rs 8.5 cr on Day 1 Box Office Collection [October 21, 2025]: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma shines with Rs 24 cr on Day 1, beating Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Rs 8.5 cr). Kantara Chapter 1, Dude, and Bison Kaalamaadan continue their steady run at the Indian box office.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office witnessed a clash between Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on October 21, 2025. Both films hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, making them two of the most anticipated festive releases.

The horror-comedy Thamma had a strong start at the box office, earning a massive Rs 24 crore on its opening day. In comparison, the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had a decent start, collecting Rs 8.50 crore.

Meanwhile, films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Dude, and Bison Kaalamaadan continued to attract audiences, earning steady collections. Read on to find out how much these films earned on Tuesday.

Thamma Day 1 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana takes a strong lead

The latest instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma, has finally hit the big screens on Diwali, October 21, 2025. The film had a strong start at the box office, as it collected Rs 24 crore on its first day of release. Besides National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others in the lead roles.

Aditya Sarpotdar's film received mixed reviews from the viewers and critics upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 6.2.

Also Read: Thamma Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna deliver heartfelt Diwali winner

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 collection: Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane film opens decently

Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, had a decent start at the box office. Milap Zaveri's directorial opened with Rs 8.50 crore. The Bollywood film had an overall 39.51% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. It saw a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma.

Kantara Chapter 1 continues its dominance in third week

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 entered its third week since its theatrical release. The Kannada folklore action film continues to perform well on its day 20. According to the industry tracker, the movie earned Rs 12 crore on its third Tuesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 547.15 crore in India.

Dude's box office collection on its first Tuesday

The Tamil language film 'Dude' starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, did a business of Rs 9 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 5). Directed by Keerthiswaran, the action comedy film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, bringing its total collection to Rs 50.55 crore in India.

Bison Kaalamaadan's box office collection on day 5

The sports action film, Bison Kaalamaadan, featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Paramswaran, witnessed a drop in its earnings on day 5 as compared to the previous day. Mari Selvaraj's directorial, which collected Rs 6 crore on its day 4, managed to collect Rs 5.50 crore in India. With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 22.10 crore.

Also Read: Box Office collection [Oct 19, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 roars on Diwali, Dude and Bison witness weekend boost