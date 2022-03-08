Box Office: The Batman crushes Jhund, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi inching towards Rs 100 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WARNERBROSINDIA Box office report of Jhund, The Batman and Gangubai Kathiawadi

The box office collections of Robert Pattinson's The Batman have been great internationally. In India, the movie has managed to do good business over the first weekend. As per a report in Box Office India, The Batman collected Rs 22 crore over the first weekend after releasing on March 4. Although it has not managed to do good business in regional languages or beyond multiplexes, as per the BOI report. High-end multiplexes are the biggest contributors to the collections of The Batman in India. On Monday, it is expected that the collections will go down.

Meanwhile, Jhund, which opened alongside The Batman, recorded very low collections on the first weekend. The Amitabh Bachchan starter earned Rs 4.75 crore over the first weekend. There was growth for the film on Saturday and Sunday but it was not enough for decent collections. The bulk of the business of the film came from Maharashtra. As per BOI, the collections outside Maharashtra were a 'disaster' and despite good reviews, the footfall has been less.

Whereas, Alia Bhatt starter Gangubai Kathiawadi has remained the first choice of movie-goers. After its second weekend, the movie has done a business of Rs 92.22 crore till Sunday. A couple of days into the second week and it will cross the Rs 100 crore mark. This will make it the third Bollywood film after Sooryavanshi and 83 to enter the Rs 100 crore club after releasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi version also did a business of over Rs 100 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to stay strong despite completion from The Batman. He also declared the film a HIT. The movie had its premiere at the Berlinale before releasing on February 25. It has got positive reviews for the fans and the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been praised.