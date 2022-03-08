Alia Bhatt joins Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan for Hollywood debut with Netflix's spy thriller Heart of Stone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAL_GADOT Alia Bhatt is all set for Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot

Highlights Alia Bhatt earlier signed with an ace talent agency in the West eyeing Hollywood debut

Heart of Stone is a film that aspires to hatch a female-centric franchise

The movie also stars Jamie Dornan, famous for his role in Fifty Shades of Grey

Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi, will be making her Hollywood debut soon. Not just this, she will be featuring opposite Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot for an upcoming Netflix film. Let's just say it does not get any bigger than this. The movie has been titled Heart of Stone and is said to be an international spy thriller. The director of the film is Tom Harper.

Earlier, there was news that Alia will be making her Hollywood debut in 2022 and for that purpose, she has signed up with an agency in the West. Her agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME) is a big name and represents talents such as Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and Charlize Theron, among many more.

Meanwhile, Gadot shared some glimpses from the shoot of the upcoming film Heart of Stone. She also introduced her character in the movie as Rachael Stone. In one of the pictures of her look, Gadot wears a white ganji, with her hair loosened up. She looks all set for some action!

Apart from Gadot, Heart of Stone will also feature Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan. As per Deadline, Heart of Stone is a film that aspires to hatch a female-centric franchise with the action and global scale of films like Mission: Impossible and 007. Apart from Heart of Stone, Gadot is also part of Netflix's Red Notice opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. In January 2022, it was announced that the two sequels of Red Notice are officially in development and will be filmed back-to-back.

Meanwhile, for Alia, the release schedule seems packed with a cameo in RRR (March 25), a full-fledged role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra- Part I (September 9), Darlings, which is her home production and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (February 2022).