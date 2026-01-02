Border 2's Ghar Kab Aaoge unveiled at Longewala, evokes patriotism with Varun-Diljit's re-creation Border 2 song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' is sung by Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. It features Sunny Deol, Diljit, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

New Delhi:

The song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the Sunny Deol-starrer film Border 2 has been launched among BSF soldiers at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, singer Sonu Nigam and film co-producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, among others, were present at the special event on Friday.

A live performance also took place at the amphitheater built in front of the Longewala-Tanot Mata Temple. Sunny Deol, Sonu Nigam, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty were seen on stage. Music director Mithoon and lyricist Manoj Muntashir were also present at the event.

The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Mishra

The song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the 1997 film Border is considered one of the most popular patriotic songs in Hindi cinema. The new version of the song features the voices of Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, along with Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. The music has been recreated by Mithoon, while the lyrics combine Javed Akhtar's original words with lines added by Manoj Muntashir.

New song is shorter than the old version

The new version is 10 minutes and 34 seconds long. This is slightly shorter than the original song, which was 13 minutes and 49 seconds long. However, by today's standards, this song is still considered quite long. The video for the song is approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds long.

Watch 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' song here:

More deets about the film

Border 2 will release on January 23, 2026, eyeing the Republic Day window for release. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

