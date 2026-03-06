Boong X review: Did the Manipuri BAFTA award-winning film impress social media users? Know here

New Delhi:

The BAFTA Awards, or the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), are a prestigious set of awards in the world of cinema. The Manipuri film Boong recently won the Best Children’s & Family Film award, garnering worldwide acclaim.

Soon after the BAFTA win, Boong producer Farhan Akhtar announced the re-release of the Manipuri film. Today, on March 6, 2026, Boong has hit the theatres once again. So, let's see what X users have to say about the film.

Boong X reviews

X users have stated that the film beautifully balances the spirit of childhood curiosity and determination with the region's complex socio-political environment.

See some X reactions here:

Boong trailer was released yesterday

The trailer introduces audiences to Bong, played by Gugun Kipgen. Bong is a mischievous but determined schoolboy growing up in Imphal. Through a gentle and slow-paced storytelling style, the scenes depict the rhythms of his everyday life, where childhood innocence flourishes in an environment fraught with ethnic tensions.

At the heart of the story is Bong's simple yet heartwarming mission: to surprise his mother by bringing his long-absent father home. The boy believes his father is working in the town of Moreh, near the Myanmar border.

Boong was appreciated at international film festivals

Set against the breathtaking landscape of Manipur, the film explores themes of resilience, hope, and the unwavering power of family bonds. The film premiered in the Discovery section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It subsequently screened at several global film festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The project is backed by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

