Subedaar Movie Review: Anil Kapoor shines but weak writing dilutes the impact

Movie Name: Subedaar

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: March 5, 2026

Director: Suresh Triveni

Genre: Action drama

Prime Video's latest offering, Subedaar, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni, is a film that looks impressive and profound on paper but feels scattered on screen. The movie attempts to tackle multiple social issues, personal tragedies, and high-octane action all at once, but ultimately ends up as a sort of 'mishmash' where no single idea gets enough time to fully develop.

Subedaar: Story setting and main characters

The story is set in a small town, where the atmosphere is tainted by the illegal sand mafia. Here we meet Subedaar Major Aditya Maurya (Anil Kapoor), a retired officer of the Indian Army returning home. Maurya’s character oscillates between pride and guilt, pride in his uniform, but guilt over not being able to spend enough time with his family. His wife is no longer alive, and he is trying to mend a fractured relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhika Madan). On the other side, the film’s antagonist is Prince (Aditya Rawal), brother of the sand mafia queen Babli Didi (Mona Singh). Prince is a spoiled, arrogant, and violent young man who considers the town his personal domain. When a disciplined ex-serviceman clashes with the ego of a criminal, it forms the central premise of the film.

Subedaar: Scattered narrative and too many subplots

The biggest issue with Subedaar is its fractured screenplay. The film doesn’t remain just a revenge drama or a mafia thriller; it tries to incorporate multiple other tracks. It explores the strained relationship between Maurya and his daughter Shyama, where Shyama harbours bitterness due to her father’s absence. The story also touches on serious issues like misogyny and bullying in college life. The sand mafia subplot highlights the harsh reality of illegal mining in India and how those in power exploit the underprivileged. The problem is that while the film raises all these issues, it doesn’t linger on any of them long enough for the audience to connect emotionally. Everything feels superficial, like ticking boxes off a checklist.

Subedaar: Weak emotional triggers and odd screenplay choices

The reasons that spark the central conflict often feel weak and odd. For instance, Subedaar Maurya’s anger reaches its peak when his old jeep is damaged, a vehicle linked to his late wife’s dreams. Similarly, villain Prince is willing to go to any lengths to retrieve a revolver made from silver from his deceased mother's jewellery. These symbolic objects are meant to add emotional depth to the story, but on screen, they come across more like childish stubbornness than meaningful motivation. By the time the audience grasps the significance of these items, the film has already moved on to the next action sequence.

Subedaar: Chapter format and tonal imbalance

Like many modern films, Subedaar divides its story into chapters such as 'Fear' or 'Wound'. While this technique has worked in films like Dhurandhar, here the chapters feel like dramatic subheadings with little connection to the actual story beats. Furthermore, the film’s tone is heavy and oppressive. Amidst all the tension and conflict, there is a glaring lack of humour or lighter moments. In a long film, occasional dialogue or situational levity is essential to provide the audience with some relief, but here the director has kept the tone relentlessly dark, making the experience exhausting by the end.

Subedaar: Strongest aspect – The Acting

If the film holds any ground, it is through its remarkable performances. Anil Kapoor once again proves there's no better choice for the 'angry old man' archetype. He brings a calm intensity to Subedaar, a man who carries military discipline within him and only erupts when pushed beyond his limits. His agility and screen presence in action sequences are on par with younger actors. Aditya Rawal, as Prince, delivers a performance starkly different from his previous film Daldal, convincingly embodying a psychotic villain. Radhika Madan, despite a limited role, brings sincerity to her character, though her role could have been explored in greater depth. Veteran actors like Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, and Faizal Malik leave their mark even in brief appearances.

Subedaar: Noble intentions, incomplete impact

Suresh Triveni's Subedaar is not a bad film, but it is overly 'stuffed'. So many ideas are crammed in that none of them are fully developed. Despite Anil Kapoor’s stellar performance and some impressive action sequences, the film remains an average experience. Had the screenplay been more focused, concentrating on just two or three main tracks, it might have become a memorable classic. As it stands, this is a film you watch primarily for Anil Kapoor's performance.

