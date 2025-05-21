Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter make Cannes debut for Homebound premiere Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The duo attended the International Film Festival for the premiere of their upcoming film 'Homebound' along with co-star Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar.

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025. The duo attended the International Film Festival for the premiere of their upcoming film 'Homebound' along with co-star Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar.

The Dhadak actress opted for a rose-coloured outfit made by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. On the other hand, The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter was seen in a red velvet suit custom-designed by Gaurav Gupta. However, Bollywood ace director Karan Johar opted for an ivory-coloured full-length kurta designed by Manish Malhotra.

On Wednesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself from the event. She captioned the post that reads, "#Homebound at the 78th #CannesFilmFestival." The post has garnered over lakhs of likes and comments ever since it was posted. One user wrote, "The most unique Cannes look ever," and another Instagram user commented, "The most unique Cannes look ever."

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, also reacted to the post with a like. Whereas KJo also shared a video of his look before the red-carpet ceremony on his Instagram profile. He captioned the video post as, "Moments before THE red carpet!!!! @festivaldecannes."

About the Homebound movie

For the unversed, Homebound is a story of two friends from a North Indian village who pursue police jobs in search of respect, but the story continues when their friendship strains as desperation grows in their quest. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and written by Shriidhar Dubey, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Varun Grover.

