Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar's production house files case against Paresh Rawal for 25 crore| Deets Inside Paresh Rawal stepped back from playing the famous character of Baburao in 'Hera Pheri 3' and made it clear that he is no longer doing this film. Now, Akshay Kumar's production house has taken legal action against him.

New Delhi:

'Hera Pheri', a cult comedy classic. This film is in the headlines these days, as the shooting of its third instalment has started in full swing. Since the announcement of the film, several rumours and speculations have been made on the internet. According to the latest update, Akshay Kumar's company Cape of Good Films has filed a case of Rs 25 crores against actor Paresh Rawal, because he suddenly left the film during its shooting. The actor himself has announced this on his social media handle.

Paresh tweeted about his exit

Paresh Rawal tweeted, 'I want to make it clear that my withdrawal from 'Hera Pheri 3' is not due to any creative differences. I reiterate that I do not have any creative differences with the filmmaker. I have immense love, respect and faith in Shri Priyadarshan ji (director).' His statement makes it clear that there is no creative difference behind his departure. Now the big question is that when Paresh Rawal played a character for so many years that has settled in the hearts of the audience, why did he suddenly leave this franchise?

What does the production house say?

A close source associated with the production house said, 'Paresh ji is an experienced artist and we have worked with him in many projects before. But his attitude was quite unprofessional and we were not expecting such behaviour from an artist of his level.' After his departure, the production house is facing many problems like strict timeline. Such a hindrance to the expectations and passion of millions of fans for the film has not only caused delays but also created creative challenges. Baburao's character holds a special place in people's hearts, and the makers do not want to lose the soul of the character.

Reasons behind the big step

According to reports, the makers did not want to take the legal route, but due to Paresh Rawal's sudden backing out, they were left with no other option. Paresh Rawal had signed the contract for the film, took the signing amount and was paid more than his usual fee. The producers had agreed to all his conditions and he was also a part of all the necessary meetings. But after the shooting started, he left the film, forcing the makers to take legal action. One of the major reasons given is that Paresh Rawal demanded more money for the film, even though he had already been paid a hefty amount. Now it remains to be seen in which direction the matter goes, but fans are eagerly waiting to see the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty together on the big screen once again.

