Bollywood's Iranian connection: Actors with Persian roots in Hindi cinema | See list

New Delhi:

Iranian-born Bollywood actress Elnaaz Norouzi expressed her joy over the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on social media on Sunday, making her the subject of discussion. Amid the US, Israel and Iran conflict, several Iranian-born Bollywood actors have also come into the spotlight. We're telling you who else, besides Elnaaz Norouzi, are Iranian-born actors in Bollywood. Also, read further to know about several Hindi film actors who have Iranian roots.

Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi has been active in Bollywood for almost nine years. She is Iranian. She is known for her acting and dancing skills in Bollywood films. She has appeared in several Bollywood films, including the crime thriller series Sacred Games.

Mandana Karimi

In addition to Elnaaz Norouzi, Mandana Karimi also hails from Iran. She has been a well-known model. She has also acted in Bollywood films like Bhaag Johnny and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3.

Sajjad Delafrooz

Sajjad Delafrooz is an Iranian actor. He has also appeared in Hindi films. He was seen in Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai. He also appeared in the Jio Hotstar series Special Ops.

Agha

Agha, an actor who worked between 1935 and 1986, was also of Iranian origin. He acted in nearly 300 Hindi films and was best known for his comedy roles. He also appeared in the song Mehbooba Mehbooba... in Sholay (1975). Agha's father immigrated from Iran to British India and settled in Pune. He later came to Bombay in search of work and settled there.

John Abraham and Boman Irani also have ties to Iran

Boman Irani and John Abraham are renowned Bollywood actors. They also have deep ties to Iran. John Abraham was born in Mumbai to a Malayali Syrian Christian father from Kerala and an Iranian Zoroastrian mother. Boman Irani was born into an Iranian Zoroastrian family in Mumbai. Both actors have roots in Iran.

