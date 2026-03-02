Sonal Chauhan shares update after being stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran tensions

New Delhi:

The situation in the Middle East has deteriorated significantly after the US and Israel attacked Iran. The US and Israel launched missile attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory strikes. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Israeli and US military bases. The impact of these attacks is being felt throughout the Middle East, with Dubai also bearing the full impact. All flights to Dubai have been cancelled, leaving many Indians stranded there, and Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan is also stranded there. The actress had appealed to PM Modi for help on Sunday, and now she has shared a post detailing the current situation in Dubai.

Sonal Chauhan provides the latest update

Sonal Chauhan assured her fans and well-wishers on her Instagram Stories that she is completely safe in Dubai. In the post, she stated that local authorities are making every effort to ensure everyone's safety and that the situation is under control. She also urged people not to spread panic or any misleading content.

Sonal Chauhan's post

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Sonal Chauhan wrote, 'Thank you to everyone who has messaged me and asked about my well-being. I apologise for not being able to respond. Your concern means a lot to me. I am safe, and I assure you that the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure everyone's safety. There is no need to panic. Dubai is undoubtedly the safest place in the world. Dubai's defence personnel are deployed to ensure everyone's safety and security. The situation is completely under control. And I request everyone not to spread panic.'

Earlier, she had appealed to PM Modi for help

Earlier, Sonal Chauhan shared a post stating that she was stranded in Dubai due to the current crisis and saw no clear way to return to India. In the post, she appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help to return safely to India. The actress shared this post on Saturday, requesting assistance from the Indian government.

Unrest in the Middle East

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the joint US and Israeli military strike on Iran, which also killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attacks have continued for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the headquarters of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was targeted by the US and Israel. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump claimed that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed in these attacks and also announced that the US had sunk nine Iranian ships.

