6 Bollywood songs that will make your Garba night unforgettable this Navratri 2025

Garba night is full of fun, bright colours, and happy music that makes everyone want to dance. As one of the most auspicious festivals, Navratri is about to begin, and with it, the excitement of Garba nights will start too.

Bollywood has given several upbeat songs which can add even more fun to Garba nights. Their lively beats get people dancing. Whether you’re dancing with friends or family, these songs make the Garba night even more special and enjoyable.

6 Bollywood songs for Garba night

1. Nagada Sang Dhol (Ram Leela)

The song 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from the movie 'Ram-Leela' is one of the most famous songs played during garba celebrations. This dance number was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir. The music of the film is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics of this song were penned by Siddharth and Garima.

This Bollywood song featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and was well-received by the audience. It has crossed 121 million views on YouTube so far.

2. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from the hit movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod and Karsan Sagthiya. The song stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, and Aishwarya Rai. The lyrics were penned by Mehboob, and it was directed by Ismail Darbar. Notably, the song has crossed 69 million views on T-Series' YouTube channel.

3. Udi Udi Jaye (Raees)

The Bollywood song 'Udi Udi Jaye' from Shah Rukh Khan's starrer 'Raees' was sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. The music was composed and produced by Ram Sampath. The lyrics were given by Javed Akhtar, and the dance choreography was done by Samir and Arsh Tanna.

The gangster drama film 'Raees' was released in 2017 and directed by Rahul Dholakia. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone in key roles.

4. Shubhaarambh (Kai Po Che!)

The song 'Shubhaaambh' from the movie 'Kai Po Che!' was sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar. It was composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Swanand Kirkire. The movie features Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amrita Puri and others in the lead roles.

5. Chogada (Loveyatri)

The song 'Chogada' from the movie 'Loveyatri' is loved for its upbeat music. The song Chogada was sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur. Whereas Darshal Raval penned the lyrics of this song. The movie features Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in leading roles.

6. Dholida (Loveyatri)

Another song 'Dholida' from the movie 'Loveyatri' was sung by Udit Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Palak Muchchal, Raja Hassan and music was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of this Bollywood song were penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The song 'Dholida' has garnered over 163 million views on T-Series' YouTube channel.

