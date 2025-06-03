Bollywood actress who adopted 34 children, had lost her parents in car accident when she was 13 On her 34th birthday in 2009, Preity surprised everyone by adopting 34 orphan girls. However, her father passed away in a car accident in 1988 when Preity was just 13 years old.

New Delhi:

Some actresses in Bollywood won millions of hearts with their films and remain in the headlines even after staying away from the film industry. One such actress is in the news these days due to the brilliant performance of her team in the final of IPL 2025. Yes! We are talking about Preity Zinta, who was last seen in the film 'Bhaiaji Superhit' in 2018. Her IPL team, Punjab Kings, has caught everyone's attention by making it to the finals and is now playing the last match of IPL 2025 against Virat Kohli's RCB. But today we are not talking about her life as an actor or businesswoman. We are going to tell you about Preity's life aspect from a humanitarian lens.

Adopted 34 orphan children

On her 34th birthday in 2009, Preity surprised everyone by adopting 34 orphan girls. The decision to adopt these children from an orphanage in Rishikesh was very special for her. In an interview, she said, 'It was a priceless experience for me. I wanted to take responsibility for these children.' Preity used to go to Rishikesh twice a year to meet these children and took full care of their education.

She lost her father when she was 13

Preity Zinta's father, Durganand Zinta, was a Major in the Indian Army. He passed away in a car accident in 1988 when Preity was just 13 years old. The accident also severely injured her mother, Nilprabha Zinta, who was bedridden for two years following the incident.

Brilliant start to a career

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with the film 'Dil Se' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in which she had a small but impressive role. After this, 'Kya Kehna' in 2000 made her famous in every household. With her smile and strong acting, she made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Films like 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Veer-Zara' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' made her a star. In 2016, Preity married American businessman Gene Goodenough and has two children.

IPL and personal life

In 2021, Preity welcomed her twins, Jai and Jiya, through surrogacy, which she announced on Instagram. These days, she is in the headlines due to her IPL team Punjab Kings. After 11 years, Punjab Kings made it to the final of IPL 2025, where under the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer, they will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Preity's enthusiasm and 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye' tweet are going viral on social media.

Also Read: Vinay Pathak, Ajay Devgn, Mani Ratnam, celebs who supported Deepika Padukone in Spirit row