Vinay Pathak, Ajay Devgn, Mani Ratnam, celebs who supported Deepika Padukone in Spirit row Deepika Padukone was recently in the news for opting out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'. The filmmaker also took a dig at the actress. However, several celebs were seen supporting Deepika in the matter. Have a look at them here.

Triptii Dimri was picked for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' after Deepika Padukone opted out of the project. Ever since this announcement was made by Vanga, DP has been in constant discussion. It is being said that Deepika had some demands for 'Spirit'. Being a new mom, the actress had demanded to work 8 hours a day and refused to work 15-20 hours. Moreover, she demanded Rs 40 crores for the project. Vanga and Deepika could not find a middle ground on the same and later the 'Animal' actor signed her second collaboration with the filmmaker. However, one tweet from Vanga made a ruckus on social media and netizens were seen picking sides. However, it is not just the social media users who reacted to Deepika's demands, but several celebs were also seen siding with her.

Vinay Pathak

Vinay Pathak, who was seen promoting her recently released film Chidiya at India TV Showbiz, was asked about the Deepika-Vanga controversy and he said that the actress's demands were not all wrong. However, he did add that actors sign an NOC and numbers coming out in the media are then illegal.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, while commenting on the work culture of the industry, said that one has to learn to create boundaries. Talking to Hollywood Reporter, he said that the working hours should be limited. Pankaj Tripathi said- 'Right now, I am learning to say 'no'. Because everyone should know where the limit is - that this is the line and beyond this one should not go. This is a polite 'no'. This was said when the actor was asked about Deepika demanding an 8-hour working schedule.

Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam was also seen supporting Deepika Padukone. 'I think her demand is absolutely justified. I am happy that she is in a position to ask for this. I think, as a filmmaker, you should keep this in mind while casting. It is not at all unreasonable to ask, but it is the biggest need. I think this should be a priority. You have to accept it, understand it and work around it,' the filmmaker said.

Ajay and Kajol

Ajay Devgn was one of the first Bollywood actors to react to the controversy. The actor, director and producer supported his Singham Again co-star and said that an honest filmmaker would not have a problem with the 8-hour working shift. Kajol, who was standing next to him, also agreed to the statement.

