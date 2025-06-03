Vibhu Raghave's last video: TV actor opened up about his battle with colon cancer | Watch Vibhu Raghav, popular TV actor, has now said goodbye to this world on Monday. He died fighting a battle with colon cancer. Now his last post is going viral, in which he shared information about his condition.

New Delhi:

Television actor Vibhu Raghave, whose innocent smile and deep eyes still live in the hearts of the audience, is no longer among us. He passed away in Mumbai on 2 June. Vibhu, who was battling colon cancer since the year 2022, breathed his last in Nanavati Hospital, but the story of his vivacity and courage is still shaking people on social media. The actor's last social media post is becoming viral and has come into discussion.

Vibhu Raghave's last post is going viral

Vibhu Raghave shared his last Instagram post in the month of April and since then, he has been away from social media. In the post, Vibhu had expressed the pain of his struggle and how cancer had spread from his liver to his lungs and spine. He wrote, 'One day at a time.' In the video, he smiled and said that even after four rounds of chemotherapy, the scan did not show any improvement. But he did not give up hope and said, 'I am on a new treatment... fingers crossed... I want love and blessings from all of you.'

Watch the video here:

Vibhu said these things to the fans

'Hello friends, I thought I would give you an update about the treatment today, what is going on. In December, I told you that I had a PET scan and it was revealed that the cancer had grown further. It had spread beyond the liver to the chest, spine and some other areas. In January, we started four chemotherapy sessions and then when we did a scan, sadly, it was found that the treatment was not effective and the cancer was progressing. After this, we started the treatment again and we are now trying a new treatment. We are in the middle of it. We have our fingers crossed. When the scan happens in the next cycle, we will have good news. You guys keep sending your prayers because this is needed the most. Thank you,' the actor said in the video.

The last few years were difficult for Vibhu Raghave

Let us tell you, Vibhu Raghave's real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghav. He gained popularity from shows like 'Nisha and Uske Cousins', 'Savdhaan India'. The real struggle of his life was not in front of the screen but behind it. Even while battling a fatal disease, he revealed the truth to his fans through social media and kept trying to entertain people. He had more than 19 thousand followers. Let us tell you, he also had to go through a financial crisis in his last days. His family and friends appealed to people for his treatment and asked for financial help. Actresses Saumya Tandon, Aneeri Vajani and Simple Kaul were among those who appealed for crowdfunding.

Also Read: Vibhu Raghave, TV actor known for 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', passes away due to stage 4 colon cancer