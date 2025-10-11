Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra lives with first wife Prakash Kaur, says 'They’re also old now' Actor Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', revealed that his father and veteran actor Dharmendra live peacefully with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at their Khandala farmhouse. Read on to know the details.

Veteran actor Dharmendra's personal life has been as eventful as his film career. His younger son, Bobby Deol, who recently made a successful comeback in films, has shared some insights about their family, stating that his father, Dharmendra, lives with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at their Khandala farmhouse. Read on to know the details.

For the unversed, when Dharmendra entered Bollywood, he was a young, married man who came to Mumbai with dreams of becoming a superstar. His family gradually became wealthy as a result of his success, and his wife, Prakash Kaur, made an effort to adapt to the demands of the business.

But when Dharmendra signed on to the movie 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan' in 1970, their lives took a significant turn. Both his family and the film industry were talking about his on-screen affair with Hema Malini. In the end, this on-screen romance became real, and Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini in 1980 and has two daughters: Esha and Ahana Deol.

This second marriage deepened tensions in the family, with Hema Malini moving into her own bungalow while Dharmendra continued to live with his first wife and their children. However, in a recent interview with ABP Live, the Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol revealed that his father lives with his mother, Prakash Kaur, at their farmhouse in Khandala.

When Bobby Deol was questioned about his father's social media posts, which suggested he was very lonely. He said, "My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They're also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there."

He also added, "Papa is very emotional. He’s very expressive. Sometimes he goes overboard, and I ask him why he wrote or said what he did, and he tells me he was just following his heart."

For the unversed, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was 19 years old. The couple has four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

