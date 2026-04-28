Birthday special: Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu led SS Rajamouli's film before RRR and Baahubali?

New Delhi:

Today, SS Rajamouli is known worldwide for blockbusters such as Baahubali and RRR. However, years before those historic successes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had already been part of a major project associated with the filmmaker. The actor played the leading role in Eega (2012) called Makhee in Hindi, a fantasy revenge drama directed by Rajamouli that later became one of Indian cinema's most talked-about films.

Makhee: A unique film ahead of its time

In Eega, Samantha starred opposite Nani, with the story taking an unusual turn after the male lead is reborn as a housefly seeking revenge. Samantha portrayed the character of Bindu, a compassionate and wise woman who plays a significant role in the storyline. The movie was unique in terms of its idea, but people appreciated the emotional aspect of storytelling and imagination. Moreover, the movie turned out to be successful and appreciated in many languages. Moreover, the director’s ability to create an emotional and visually stunning experience gained more popularity before the release of 'Baahubali'.

Samantha's career

For Samantha, Eega came during an important stage of her career. Having already gained recognition through successful romantic dramas, the film showcased her ability to adapt to unconventional cinema. Her performance added warmth to a story driven heavily by fantasy elements and visual effects.

Over the years, Samantha continued to build a strong body of work through films such as Mersal, Majili, Super Deluxe, Yashoda and Kushi, while also making an impact on streaming platforms.

As Samantha celebrates her birthday, Eega remains a reminder that she was part of Rajamouli’s cinematic journey well before the global phenomenon of RRR and Baahubali.

On her work front

She will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, an action family movie in Telugu language where Samantha is playing the lead role and will also act as a producer with the help of her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures. It is said to be released in theatres across India on 15th May 2026. Rumours have it that Samantha will work in a Hindi series Rakt Brahmand along with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: About Samantha Ruth Prabhu Malayali parents and middle class home; her nickname links to one of the films