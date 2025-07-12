Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai airport over alleged theft While the exact nature of the allegations remains unclear, the management company revealed that the arrest is connected to claims of alleged theft.

New Delhi:

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was detained by authorities at Dubai International Airport early Saturday morning, reportedly in connection with allegations of theft. The 21-year-old Tajikistani singer, known for his unique stature due to a growth hormone deficiency, was taken into custody shortly after arriving from Montenegro, according to his management company.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the management confirmed that Rozik had been detained on suspicion of theft but refrained from providing further details about the nature of the complaint. As of now, UAE authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the arrest, leaving fans and media speculating about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Abdu Rozik, who gained global recognition for his music and social media presence, is also well-known for his appearance on India’s Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He quickly became a fan favourite due to his charming personality and candid interactions with fellow contestants. His fame soared further after the release of his Hindi song Chota Bhaijaan in 2022, a tribute to Salman Khan.

Apart from his music and TV appearances, Abdu also featured on Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited Season 2, where he was paired with YouTuber Elvish Yadav. However, he exited the show midway during Ramadan for a brief break to Dubai, and actor Karan Kundrra replaced him on the show.

This is not the first time Rozik has made headlines for controversial reasons. In 2024, he was questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe involving a hospitality firm. Although he was not named a suspect, the investigation brought significant attention to his name.

Abdu, who holds a UAE Golden Visa and has been residing in Dubai for several years, is well-loved across the Middle East and South Asia for his engaging content. As of now, the focus is on the legal developments following his detention and any official statements from his legal team and Dubai authorities.