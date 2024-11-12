Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan-starrer finally enters Rs 200 cr club, check latest box office figures

After surpassing the lifetime collections of its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has now added one more feather to its hat. The horror comedy has entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club in just 11 days of its release. Check its day-wise collections to date.

Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2024
bhool bhulaiyaa Rs 200 crore
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, has finally entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 11 days of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the horror comedy flick minted Rs 5 crore on Monday, taking its total nett collections to Rs 204 crore. Recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor, despite facing neck-to-neck competition from Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again. Apart from this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become the biggest film of Kartik's career. With the addition of its overseas collections, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the first 10 days of its release.

Day-wise nett collections of BB3:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 35.50 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 37 crore
Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 33.5 crore
Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 18 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 14 crore
Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 10.75 crore
Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 9.5 crore
Day 8 (Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore
Day 9 (Saturday) - Rs 15.5 crore
Day 10 (Sunday) - Rs 16 crore
Day 11 (Monday) - Rs 5 crore
Total - Rs 204 crore

 

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy film also stars critically acclaimed actors like Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. At the box office, the film clashed with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again, which is also performing well and is slightly ahead of the horror comedy. As per Sacnilk, Singham Again is currently standing at Rs 211 crore after 11 days of theatrical release.

