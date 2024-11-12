Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan-starrer finally enters Rs 200 cr club, check latest box office figures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, has finally entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 11 days of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the horror comedy flick minted Rs 5 crore on Monday, taking its total nett collections to Rs 204 crore. Recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor, despite facing neck-to-neck competition from Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again. Apart from this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become the biggest film of Kartik's career. With the addition of its overseas collections, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the first 10 days of its release.

Day-wise nett collections of BB3:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 35.50 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 37 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 33.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 18 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 14 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 10.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 9.5 crore

Day 8 (Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 9 (Saturday) - Rs 15.5 crore

Day 10 (Sunday) - Rs 16 crore

Day 11 (Monday) - Rs 5 crore

Total - Rs 204 crore

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy film also stars critically acclaimed actors like Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. At the box office, the film clashed with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again, which is also performing well and is slightly ahead of the horror comedy. As per Sacnilk, Singham Again is currently standing at Rs 211 crore after 11 days of theatrical release.

