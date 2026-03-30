Bhole Baba Paar Karega: Here's everything about the Bengali show featuring Rahul Banerjee

New Delhi:

Bhole Baba Paar Karega actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, popular in West Bengal, died on March 29, 2026. Since the news of his death broke out, TV and OTT audiences have been mourning his demise. The actor, who is survived by his wife Priyanka Sarkar and son was 43 years of age.

On Monday, March 30, Odisha confirmed that they are conducting an investigation and also revealed that the makers of Bhole Baba Paar Karega has also not taken permission to shoot at the Talsari beach of Digha. Since then the show has been in trends.

Deets about Bhole Baba Paar Karega

Bhole Baba Paar Karega revolves around 'Jhil' and 'Sakhya.' According to the show's synopsis, 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega is story filled with love, family conspiracies, and jealousy. Chaiti and Rai constantly create difficulties in the lives of Jhil and Sakhya.

The show is directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee and it features Anirban Chakrabarti, Aindrila Sharma, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Raju Nandy along with Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

The main characters in the show are Jhil, Sakhya, Rai, Chaiti, Shatarupa.

Bhole Baba Paar Karega OTT

For the unversed, Bhole Baba Paar Karega is the Bengali drama TV series that is presently airing on JioHotstar. The TV series premiered on September 15, 2025. The storyline revolves around 'Jhil' and 'Sakhya' and involves aspects of family drama and jealousy. The serial is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay.

Bhole Baba Paar Karega total numbers of episodes

So far 156 episodes of Bhole Baba Paar Karega have been released on Jio Hotstar. Reports suggest that the makers of the show were shooting at the Talsari beach, when the actor drowned. West Bengal Police officer confirmed that the actor was brought from a beach in neighbouring Odisha to Digha Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was best known for his performances in shows like Zulfiqar, Na Hannyate, and Byomkesh Phire Elo. Fans are in shock due to the news of Rahul's untimely death.

Also Read: Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee dies at 43: Everything to know about wife Priyanka Sarkar and family