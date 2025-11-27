Bengali influencer Sofik SK posts new video after MMS scandal with girlfriend, crosses 500 thousand followers Bengali influencer Sofik SK has witnessed a sharp rise in followers, crossing the 500-thousand mark shortly after a viral MMS involving him and his girlfriend sparked widespread discussion online. The Palli Gram TV member also posted a new video online.

Bengali influencer Sofik SK has seen a massive growth in his Instagram following after a 15-minute intimate video with his girlfriend went viral last week. The Palli Gram TV member, in his apology video, had clarified the MMS scandal, claiming he was "blackmailed". Since then, he has been trying to get back to normalcy with the support of his loyal follower base.

Sofik, since the MMS controversy, has been posting one video after the other. He has now dropped yet another video on Instagram.

Sofik SK crosses 500K followers on Instagram

Sofik SK is a popular influencer in West Bengal. His follower count on Instagram was somewhere around 463K when the MMS controversy first broke out. In a week, he has crossed 500K followers. His total follower count now stands at 502K (at the time of publishing the article). Take a look:

Sofik SK posts new video

In his third video since the MMS controversy, Sofik SK dropped a video of himself sleeping in his bed, holding a phone in his hand. The Bengali song 'Amake Amar Moton' played in the backdrop. "Sad song#sofik#new video #new post#sofik", he wrote in the caption. Fans, in the comment box, posted crying emojis and extended their support to Sofik.

Sofik SK's apology after MMS scandal

In a video after the MMS controversy, Sofik SK appeared before the camera and said in Bengali, "The video is over a year old, and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work. However, I have a few friends who aren't able to handle my progress. They don't want me to do good work, which is why they posted the video and made it go viral."

He continued, "Now you will ask how they did they even get such a personal video of mine. Well, even I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We were shooting for something, and both of us handed over our phones to that friend, who knew our passwords. We trusted him a lot, so we used to tell him everything. He took the video from our phones and kept blackmailing us. I got so furious over the blackmail that I stopped all contact with him. This angered him, and he ended up posting the video online - something that I never imagined. I thought of him as my brother, and I was staying with him for the past few days, but he didn't think twice before posting the clip."

Taking a moment's pause, he added, "If he had hit me, I would have still been okay. But I could never imagine that he would post this video. Some of you might also feel that this is a made-up story. So, let me give you all some proof." He then shared a video of his friend and a couple of voice notes as proof of the matter.

"I didn't want to hamper my self-respect. Many of you have said that I posted the MMS clip to go viral, but honestly, I didn't have the video itself. With folded hands, I am requesting you to forgive me. My mistake was to make the video in the first place, which I shouldn't have," he concluded the video after requesting those circulating the clip to refrain from doing so.

