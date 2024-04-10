Ben Affleck's middle child Seraphina Rose REVEALS new name amid family tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ben Affleck is currently married to Jennifer Lopez.

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child, Seraphina Rose, introduced themselves as Fin Affleck during the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston on April 6. For the memorial service for their grandfather, they wore a black pantsuit and hair in a buzzcut. Jennifer Garner's father William Jack Garner died at 85. They told the memorial service, which was streamed live on Facebook, “Hello my name is Fin Affleck.” At the prayer service, all three children of Ben, Violet, Samuel and Seraphina (now Fin) were present.

Check out the viral video:

Timeline of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's love story

For the unversed, Ben Affleck is currently married to actress-singer Jennifer Lopez. The two tied the knot in July last year in Las Vegas. The two first crossed paths on the sets of their film titled Gigli in 2002. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband Cris Judd.

In 2016, she recalled their first encounter and told People ''felt like … ‘OK, this is it. [But] sometimes I feel like what you think people are and how you see them when you love them is different than when they reveal later.''

In November 2002, the two got engaged. However, this didn't last long and the celebrity couple called off their engagement in 2004. In April 2022, Lopez and Affleck got engaged again and in July tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya; actress wears his name's necklace at Maidaan screening

Also Read: Joker Folie a Deux Trailer OUT: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga set to cause mayhem in Gotham City