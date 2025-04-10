Bazooka X review: Mammootty's cat-and-mouse chase impresses netizens, see social media reactions Social media users seem to be impressed with Mammootty's Bazooka. The film is getting a good response from audiences. Have a look at its X review here.

Bazooka, starring Mammootty, and Gautham Vasudev Menon is a Malayalam language action thriller. The film has been released in cinemas today, on April 10, 2025. U/A censored film, Bazooka revolves around two strangers named Anthony John (Mammootty), an ethical hacker and businessman, and Benjamin Joshua (Gautham Vasudev Menon), a police officer who leads a team to investigate a series of robberies. How these two strangers get entangled in a cat-and-mouse game that forces them to rely on video games and hacking skills to catch a psychopath who is creating mayhem and criminal damage in Kochi forms the rest of the story.

Bazooka X review

Social media users seem to be impressed with Mammootty's Bazooka. The film is getting a good response from audiences. A user wrote on X, 'Bazooka- superb first half followed by an excellent second half & climax. Ikka's one-man show in a stylish avatar and technically a brilliant film with the support of a superb technical team. Highly satisfied!!' Another tweet read, 'BAZOOKA - A neat, stylish flick with a brilliant Mammokka backed by an appreciative technical team including DOP and Music. The film keeps the momentum till the end, and the final moments elevate the overall experience. Deeno Dennis is here to stay.'

Makers and cast

Bazooka is written and directed by debutant Dino Dennis. The film is a joint production venture of Theatre of Dreams, Yoodlee Films and Saregama. The duration of Bazooka is 2 hours. 34 minutes and 27 seconds. The Bazooka cast also includes Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai Jagadish, Siddharth Bharathan and Iswarya Menon.

