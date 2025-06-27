Based on real events, this 9.7 IMDb-rated film is a must-watch: Streaming info inside Read further to know about the film, which received an impressive rating of 9.7 on IMDb. Also, check the cast and streaming details.

New Delhi:

There are several web series and movies available on various OTT platforms which are not only worth watching but also spark conversations because of their powerful storylines and thought-provoking themes. Today, we are going to tell you about one such film that has received an IMDb rating of 9.7, yes, you read that right! It is rare for any newly released movie to achieve such a high rating.

Story of the film

We are talking about the film 'His Story of History'. Based on the true story of a physics teacher, this film not only sheds new light on historical facts but also forces one to think whether what one has read is true. This is the story of Namit Bhardwaj, a teacher from Chandigarh, who challenged the system to question the inaccurate and distorted history told to students for generations in the schools. To reach the truth, he takes the help of the RTI (Right to Information Act) and demands transparency from the government system. The film depicts the journey of how an ordinary teacher starts an unusual fight with his questions and stands up to the education system, history writing and the power system.

Based on this book

This film is based on the book 'Brainwashed Republic: India’s Controlled Systemic Deracination' authored by Neeraj Atri and Munieshwar A Saagar. It questions the presentation of history in the Indian curriculum. 'His Story of History' transforms the ideas of the book into a powerful cinematic language. The film features Subodh Bhave, Yogendra Tikku and Ankur Vikal in the lead roles. It was written, directed and produced by Manpreet Singh Dhami under the banner of Panchkarma Productions.

Has an IMDb rating of 9.7

The film 'His Story of Itihaas' hit the silver screens on May 30, 2025, and was well received by the audience. Interestingly, critics have given this film 9.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The authenticity, depth and social relevance of the film have made it a favourite of both critics and general audiences. Talking about its streaming details, its OTT rights have been acquired by Jio Hotstar. Apart from Hindi, the film will soon be streamed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

