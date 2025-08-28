Bal Karve, veteran Marathi actor, known for the role of ‘Gundyabhau’ passes away at age 95 Veteran Marathi actor Bal Karve, famed for his iconic role as ‘Gundyabhau’ in Chimanrao, passed away at 95 in Mumbai. A theatre stalwart, he also served 32 years with BMC as an engineer. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

Bal Karve, veteran Marathi actor, passed away on Thursday (August 28) at the age of 95. The actor breathed his last at his residence in Parle, Mumbai. His death was announced by his daughter Swati Karve via a post on social media. Bal Karve had recently celebrated his 95th birthday.

Bal Karve had played roles in various plays and serials. However, he passed away at 10:15 AM on Thursday. Bal Karve played the role of ‘Gundyabhau’ in the once popular Marathi serial ‘Chimanrao’. This was the role that made him very famous.

Bal Karve as ‘Gundyabhau’

Bal Karve as ‘Gundyabhau’, became very famous. The serial was first aired in 1979. Bal Karve said in an interview that people started calling Bal Karve by the name ‘Gundyabhau’ after the serial.

The role of ‘Gundyabhau’ has remained in the hearts of the audience even today. Bal Karve entered the theatre under the guidance of Vijaya Mehta and Vijaya Joglekar-Dhumale. He worked in many popular plays like ‘Rathchakra’, ‘Tandul Bhakta Bhakta’, ‘Manomani’, ‘Ai Retire Hote’, ‘Kusum Manohar Lele’.

He made a firm place in the hearts of the audience by playing the role of ‘Gundyabhau’ in the TV serial ‘Chimanrao’. This role was originally intended for Sharad Talwalkar, but Bal Karve got it and he made it immortal.

32 years of BMC service

Bal Karve’s full name was Balkrishna Karve, but the name ‘Bal’ became familiar. After completing his civil engineering degree in Pune, he worked as an engineer in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for 32 years. While living in Parle during his job, he met Sumant Varangaonkar. Together, the two established ‘Kilbil Balrangmanch’ and produced children’s plays.

ALSO READ: Aunty Kisko Bola: Sunita Ahuja to mark TV debut with Farah Khan as judge | Deets Inside