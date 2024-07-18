'Baby's day out': Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray enjoy family time with their newborn

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray with their newborn

Social media influencer Alanna Panday, who is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently enjoying her journey of motherhood. On July 8, Alanna and her husband, Ivor McCray welcomed their first baby boy. Through a heart-touching video, the couple shared the good news with their fans on social media. In the video, they both were seen twinning in the same colour clothes.

Today, on July 18, the influencer took time to share a couple of pictures showing her family time that will melt everyone's hearts. She and her husband Ivor McCray just looked adorable in the post along with their newborn.

As soon as the post was shared, it was successful in gathering the audience's attention in no time. Through the pictures, it seems the new parents are spending some quality time with their baby at a cafe. Alanna wrote in the caption, "Baby's day out" which truly describes the importance of that sweet and memorable moment.

Check the post:

The first picture in the post shows the newborn peacefully sleeping in his cot while being wrapped in a blanket and Alanna looking at the camera with her beautiful smile. The next image shows her husband Ivor McCray planting a kiss on his wife's head. The influencer concluded the post with a picture of her and baby as she stared at him lovingly.

For this lovely moment, Alanna decided to dress up in a casual chic look with an oversized denim t-shirt paired with white trousers. She kept her look simple as she tied her hair in a classic bun along with a pair of sunglasses that perfectly suited her.

Fans commented on the cute family post. One of the fans wrote, "Now that's a family picture", another fan added by commenting, "Best feeling in the world." A third fan commented by congratulating the couple and wishing for a happy life for them.

A few months ago, Alanna and McCray hosted a grand baby shower that was attended by various celebrities such as her cousin Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor and others. The couple shared the pregnancy news on social media by posting a dreamy video with the caption, "We love you so much already; we can't wait to meet you." The couple tied the knot in March 2023 in Mumbai and since then, they both have been sharing their journey on social media by posting various pictures and videos.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor admitted to hospital in Mumbai due to food poisoning