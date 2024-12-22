Baby John advance booking starts! Can Varun Dhawan's Pan India film break Pushpa 2's record?

Follow us on Image Source : X Varun Dhawan's Baby John advance booking starts!

Varun Dhawan's action film 'Baby John' is going to reach the theatres on the occasion of Christmas. A new avatar of the actor is going to be seen in this film, which has been discussed everywhere since the trailer release. In the film, he is going to be seen romancing South's famous actress Keerthy Suresh. Baby John is a film made with a big budget that is going to rock the theatres on the occasion of Christmas. Meanwhile, the advance booking of the movie has also started, which has increased the excitement of the fans a lot.

Advance booking of Baby John started

Taran Adarsh ​​recently shared a video related to Baby John on social media, the caption of which read, Advance booking of Baby John has now started. Fans of the actor can now book tickets for the movie. Varun's action in the film is going to have a South tadka which everyone is excited to see. This movie is also special for the actor because this year he welcomed a baby girl to his house. The story of Baby John also revolves around a father and his daughter.

Salman Khan will have a cameo in Baby John

Salman Khan's cameo is also going to be seen in this film. Some media reports have claimed that he has not charged any money to work in Baby John. At the same time, Rajpal Yadav and Jackie Shroff are also going to be seen in important roles in it. The pair of Atlee Kumar and Kalees is expected to show some new blasts on the screen. While Kalees is the producer of this film, Atlee has directed it along with Murad Khetani. Zara Ziana has played the role of his onscreen daughter.

Is Baby John a remake of Theri?

Ever since the film came into discussion, it has been said that it is a Hindi remake of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. In an interview, Varun Dhawan himself admitted that it is inspired by Theri but many big changes have been made in it. Recently, the actor shared some pictures related to the promotion of the film on Instagram in which he was seen enjoying Gujarati thali with the whole team.

