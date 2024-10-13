Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, other Bollywood celebs visit Lilavati Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Politician Baba Siddiqui was shot dead which shook the whole of Mumbai on the night of October 12. Three bullets were fired at Baba Siddiqui outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Kherwadi signal in Bandra. Immediately after the incident, Baba Siddiqui was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead at 11:30 pm and then the body was sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem.

Baba Siddiqui was not only dominant in the political world but also in the film world. The news of Baba Siddiqui's murder has caused a wave of mourning in the entire Bollywood industry. As soon as the news of the death of the veteran politician was received, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians reached Lilavati Hospital, where Baba Siddiqui was admitted after being shot. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was also spotted outside Lilavati Hospital. Apart from this, superstar Salman Khan also reached the hospital as soon as the news of Baba Siddiqui being shot was received. Let us tell you which other stars reached the hospital.

Salman Khan reached the hospital on Sunday morning

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital early Sunday morning, shocked by the tragic news of the death of his close friend Baba Siddique. Former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Bandra East on Saturday night. After being shot, Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt reached hospital

As soon as he got the news of Baba Siddiqui's death, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt reached Lilavati Hospital. Sanjay Dutt seemed quite shocked by Baba Siddiqui's death. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, his sister Priya Dutt also reached Lilavati Hospital with her husband. Shilpa Shetty reached to meet Baba Siddiqui's family with her husband Raj Kundra. During this time, she seemed quite upset and shocked.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief on X

The news of Baba Siddiqui's murder has shocked the entire industry. While many stars reached out to meet Baba Siddiqui's family as soon as they got the news of his death, some expressed their condolences and anger through social media. Many Bollywood celebrities paid emotional tributes on the news of Siddiqui's death. Riteish Deshmukh shared a post on X expressing his grief on Baba Siddiqui's death. He wrote, "Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to know about the tragic demise of Baba Siddiqui ji. My heart goes out to Zeeshan Siddiqui and the entire family. May God give them the strength to courage in this difficult time. The criminals who committed this horrific crime must be brought to justice."

Zaheer Iqbal-Veer Pahadia also arrived

Zaheer Iqbal also reached Lilavati Hospital as soon as he got the news of Baba Siddiqui being shot. Veer Pahadia, brother of Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahadia, also reached out to meet Baba Siddiqui's family after getting the sad news of his death. He was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital.

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress. Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects.

"The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters. Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.

