Friday, October 11, 2024
     
  Nobuyo Oyama, actor and voice of anime character Doraemon, dies at 90

Nobuyo Oyama, actor and voice of anime character Doraemon, dies at 90

The voice behind popular animated character Doraemon, Nobuyo Oyama, has died at the age of 90. As per some reports, she took her last breadth on September 27 but the news of her death surfaced on social media on Friday, October 11.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 14:11 IST
Nobuyo Oyama, the voice of the iconic anime character Doraemon, has died at 90. She reportedly died on September 29 but the news of her demise surfaced on social media on Friday, October 11. The cause of her death is still unknown, however, several media reports suggest that she died due to natural causes. Apart from Doraemon, she has voiced several other popular characters, including Monokuma from the Danganronpa video game series.

Who is Nobuyo?

Born on October 16, 1933, Nobuyo was an actress, voice artist, singer,  screenwriter, essayist and TV personality. She voiced the titular character of the Doraemon animated series for 26 years, starting from 1979. She also voiced Monokuma, the lead antagonist from the Danganronpa video-game series, from 2010 to 2016 for the first three video games. 

