After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff to begin shooting for Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff may feature in Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is currently awaiting the release of Baaghi 3. The third instalment of Baaghi franchise reunites him with Shraddha Kapoor. While Tiger is busy with promotions, reports of the actor doing Heropanti 2 have surfaced. As per Pinkvilla report, Tiger's Rambo remake has been pushed ahead due to Sajid Nadiadwala's another film.

Rambo was to be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand but as Tiger has signed a film under Sajid's banner, the movie has been postponed one more time. As per Pinkvilla, ''NGE had been planning to make Heropanti a franchise for the last one year and they have finally found the perfect script that seamlessly fits into the mould of the actioner. Heropanti 2 will also have Tiger playing the lead role, reprising his character from the original which also happened to be his Bollywood debut."

Tiger will begin the shooting of Heropanti 2 around May 2020.

Heropanti 2 will be reportedly directed by Ahmed Khan as makers want to utilise the blockbuster jodi of Tiger-Ahmed. The actor-director duo delivered Rs 175 crore with Baaghi 2. ''Trade pundits feel Baaghi 3 will have record breaking business as well, so Sajid felt it's the right time to get both his in-house talents to come together for Heropanti 2,'' the source told the entertainment portal.

For the unversed, Sabbir Khan directed Heropanti, which released in 2014. The original had Kriti Sanon as the female lead. So far, no actress has been finalised to be paired opposite Tiger.

On a related note, Baaghi 3 will release on March 20.