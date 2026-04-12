Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: A look at some interesting anecdotes related to the legendary singer's life

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer who has given several gems to Indian cinema with her range and melody, passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, has confirmed the news of his mother's demise. Since her childhood, singer Asha Bhosle has captivated generations with her melodious voice. She sang over 12,000 songs and is counted among the world's greatest singers.

Let's revisit some of the interesting anecdotes related to the singer's life.

Asha Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra. Her family was steeped in music; her father was Dinanath Mangeshkar. Asha was just eight years old when her father passed away. Subsequently, she stepped up to support her family alongside her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, and began her singing career.

Asha Tai's first film song was 'Chala Chala Nav Bala from the Marathi film Majha Bal. She sang this song in 1943, when she was merely 10 years old. Asha Bhosle was an incredibly versatile singer; she sang thousands of songs in Hindi and various other languages. Beyond folk songs, ghazals, classical music, qawwalis and Bollywood tracks, she sang across every conceivable genre.

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman collaborations were truly endearing. Together, the duo created hit songs such as 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' and 'Dum Maro Dum'. They also tied the knot in 1980.

Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar sang numerous popular duets together. Their first hit song came from the 1950 film Muqaddar. Asha and Kishore have lent their voices to many songs, including 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' (Khel Khel Mein), 'Chhod Do Aanchal' (Paying Guest), 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka' (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi) and 'Jaane Jaan Dhoondhta' (Jawani Diwani). Their partnership rose to prominence primarily through their collaborations on music composed by RD Burman.

Asha Bhosle's final song released to the world was with Gorillaz. This track is titled The Shadowy Light and was released on February 27, 2026. Asha Tai recorded this song specifically for a Gorillaz album. The song is available on YouTube and has garnered over 300,000 views.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle death: Times when legendary singer collaborated with sister Lata Mangeshkar to create magic